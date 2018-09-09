NYSC Reveals When To Review Corps Allowance

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brig. Gen. Sale Zakari Kazaure, has revealed when corps members’ allowance would be increased.

Kazaure said; “corps members’ allowance will not be increased until the minimum wage of civil servants is increased”.

He made the disclosure while playing down rumours of imminent upward review of the monthly allowances of serving corps members.

Kazaure was speaking at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku, Delta State where he addressed the 2018 batch ‘B’ (stream II) corps members

He said corps members were not “different from civil servants, so whenever the minimum wage of civil servants is increased, increment in corps members’allowance will automatically be effected.”

The DG assured the corps members that the NYSC is in collaboration with all security agencies to guarantee their safety in their various places of primary assignments.

He enjoined them to stay away from sharp practices and to “maintain neutrality if they are invited to serve as ad-hoc workers for the 2019 general elections.”

Kazaure warned them against being involved in “yahoo business, 419, night parties and not to be deceived by politicians as 2019 elections are coming closer.

“Any where you find yourselves, be neutral. Also be good ambassadors and be patriotic to your country. Anyone found wanting will be dealt with.”

