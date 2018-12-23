Obasanjo Advocates The Use Of Collective Efforts To Solve Insecurity Challenges In The Country

Share this post:









Former Head of State, Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented about the level of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Ex- President on Saturday advocated collective efforts from all Nigerians in order to solve the current insecurity situation in the country.

Obasanjo said this at the 80th Anniversary of Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria held at his farm at Basaa, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was organized by the Abdullahi Kwasau Dynasty.

The ex-president said the call became necessary in view of the incessant insecurity bedevilling the country.

He called on Nigerians not to allow things to go the way the way they were going in order not to plant the seed of destruction for the country.

Obasanjo said: “For as long as our nation is not what it should be, we have to work together to make our country what it should be.

“Nobody can say yes is my country, I can do whatever I like with it, God will not allow that to happen.”

