Obasanjo Declares Himself An Urhobo Man

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has explained that he is “an adopted son of Oginibu,” an Urhobo Town in Ughelli South, Delta State.

He said this while speaking at the 40th remembrance anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Robinson Ajeriyeghe Gbagi.

The former Head of State said Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi is a pillar of peace and development in Delta State.

He recounted how the former Minister of Education, Kenneth Gbagi single-handedly worked with him while he was the president of Nigeria to end the bloody inter-ethnic wars in Warri, Delta State.

Obasanjo narrated his several encounters and relationship with Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and added that “it was difficult to find such a person who is people and development-oriented and who is committed to national and community development.”

The former President said that he was amazed at the charity work Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has carried out in Oginibu and Ughievwen Kingdom.

