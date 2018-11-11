Obasanjo Endorses Gboyega Isiaka Of ADC As Next Governor Of Ogun State

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Gboyega Isiaka, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, will be the next governor of Ogun state, the Punch reports.

This was revealed on Saturday when leaders of the state ADC formally presented Isiaka and his running mate, Mrs Olabisi Okeowo-Bolade, to him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Obasanjo, who described Isiaka as a “good, credible and worthy candidate” to govern the state in 2019, said he believed in him to succeed the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The Chairman of the ADC in the state, Dr Gbolade Osinowo, also presented the candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly of the party to the former president.

He said:

“I am happy that today, you are presenting to me a candidate of the party and a candidate who is worthy of being a candidate. What do you expect me to say if not to say this is my son in whom I am well pleased? He is a man who has ears and he listens. When he gets there, he will be grateful.

“You don’t have to leave any stone unturned. You may have somebody who is opposed to you. That is normal. But you have no enemy because you need all hands on deck to do what needs to be done in this state when you become the governor.

“Don’t quarrel or fight with anybody. You have what others will envy. Wherever I go, I will say the ADC in Ogun State has a good and credible product. Just give it a try and you will be pleasantly surprised.”

Earlier in his address, the state ADC chairman said the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition Peoples Democratic Party had failed the state, adding that they were currently divided and could not guarantee good and purposeful governance.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)