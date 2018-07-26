Obasanjo finally reveals the candidate he will support in 2019

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed the candidate he will support in the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta on Thursday when he received a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Obasanjo said that he will support any Nigerian who will turn the country’s fortune around for good.

Obasanjo also insisted that he will not rest until the fortune of Nigeria turned around for good.

“Let me say that what is happening here today or what you’re making to happen with your delegation particularly gladdens my heart.

“You are firming up and stabilising our democracy. Democracy is not a destination but a journey and there is no nation that can claim to have reached the final destination.

“It is good for us as a nation and our democracy. We have said a lot of things that we have identified about what we need to put right as a country. What do we lack? Why are we not where we should be?

“We are so divided today the way we have not been before. People are deprived socially and economically. But you know, I have never lost hope.

Turaki, a presidential was in Abeokuta with a 10-man delegation that included a former governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna. He had this to say about the meeting with the former president:

“The meeting has been a very fruitful one. We have discussed openly, honestly and frankly about the current situation in this country and like always, Baba was of tremendous guidance to us.

“Baba has spoken in his vintage way of speaking passionately about the situation in Nigeria.

“We believe that our indivisibility as one and united nation is given and it is non-negotiable. We feel that our unity is also non-negotiable.”