‘Obasanjo Is A Worse Dictator Than Sani Abacha’ – Adams Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was a worse dictator than General Sani Abacha, when he was in office.

Oshiomhole said this in an interview with Channels TV when he was reacting to a recent statement by former President Obasanjo in which he accused President Buhari of returning Nigeria to an era of late dictator, Sani Abacha, in which impunity reigned supreme.

Recall that Obasanjo in a 16-page letter titled, “Points for concern and action,” released in January, made some damning allegations against President Buhari. He alleged that the President was putting into practice, the lessons he allegedly learned from late General Sani Abacha.

“Today, another Abacha Era is here. The security institutions are being misused to fight all critics and opponents of Buhari and to derail our fledgeling democracy,” Obasanjo had said in his letter

Reacting to Obasanjo’s claims, Oshiomhole disagreed that the country is drifting into a dictatorial state.

“Obasanjo can’t look me in the eyes and say those things, he is a worse dictator, he was worse than Abacha. How many people disappeared under Abacha’s watch compared to the number of Nigerians who disappeared under Obasanjo’s watch including his own Attorney General who didn’t who didn’t get justice. Even if you reduce it to family values, the argument betwen him and his son over who is the actual father of his children. Please don’t talk about Obasanjo. There is a problem I have that in Nigeria, Obasanjo seems to eat his cake and have it. ” Oshiomhole said.

On the case of Justice Walter Onnoghen, Oshiomhole said it is morally improper for the Chief Justice of Nigeria to maintain multiple foreign accounts, and backed calls for the CJN’s resignation.

“You can’t fight corruption selectively, Onnoghen should spare the Judiciary the trauma,” Obasanjo said

