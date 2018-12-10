Obasanjo Urges Nigerians To Vote Candidates That Will Drive Growth And Development, Change Their Lives For Better

Share this post:









Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has denied media reports that he has decided not to support any candidate for next year’s presidential election in Nigeria.

Obasanjo made the clarification in a statement today by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi saying, “It is disingenuous, if not malicious, for anyone to suggest that Chief Obasanjo was being neutral when he chose not to use the Owu Convention as a platform for political campaign but instead adopt a communal and familial approach in talking to members of his Owu family”.

The statement added that, “for the records, and as accurately reported by some media organisations, what the former president said at the convention in Iwo was that while he would not impress any candidates on them, Nigerians should vote for credible candidates who will drive growth and development and make their lives better than it is now.”

He explained that Obasanjo’s statement did not suggest his neutrality, as he believes that, “only a fool will sit on the fence or be neutral when his or her country is being destroyed with incompetence, corruption, lack of focus, insecurity, nepotism, brazen impunity and denial of the obvious. Chief Obasanjo is no such fool nor is he so unwise”.

