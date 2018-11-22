Oby Ezekwesili Reveals How She Is Going To Fix Boko Haram Insurgency If Elected President

Share this post:









Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has disclosed how her government will deal with Boko Haram insurgency if elected in the 2019 general election, Premium Times reports.

She said her government will completely overhaul the entire security system if we are to win the war against Boko Haram.

The former minister of education made this known in an interview on a CNN programme with Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday evening.

She said, ‘’a research we had at the World Bank showed that those communities where this menace thrive need to be engaged. We will provide jobs so that people will be busy and get paid.

“Second, my government will completely overhaul the security system. We need fresh hands and people who will end this problem.

“Third, we must also improve our intelligence gathering with cutting edge technology in order to be pre-emptive and proactive”.

Mrs Ezekwesili, the co-convener of #BringbackOurGirls, the group campaigning for the release of girls kidnapped by Boko Haram, also spoke about the remaining 112 Chibok schoolgirls still in captivity.

She said she will continue to press for their release and that of Leah Sharibu. Miss Sharibu is the only one among girls kidnapped from a Dapchi school earlier this year and are still held in Boko Haram custody.

Mrs Ezekwesili reiterated her call on Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be voted out in 2019.

She said she believed she was more qualified than other presidential candidates.

“I was the one who fixed public procurement system. I am not a stranger to the politicians. They know me. I know how to deal with them by blocking all loopholes from where our collective wealth are siphoned.

“I won’t be fazed by the strength of the political class. 2019 is a contest between those who have not delivered and the rest of us. Even the other candidates know I am better,” she said.

