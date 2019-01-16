Officer Falls Off A Moving Van While Jubilating Over The Reversal Of Redeployment Of Lagos Police Commissioner
4 hours ago
An officer got himself injured after he fell off from a moving van while jubilating over the reversal of Lagos police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi’s redeployment yesterday January 15th. The incident happened at the police command headquarters in Ikeja. The van ran over one of his legs and he was immediately rushed to the hospital
