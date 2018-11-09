Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Ondo State House Of Assembly Replaces Speaker And Deputy Speaker

Ondo State House Of Assembly Replaces Speaker And Deputy Speaker

7 hours ago

The Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. (Hon) Bamidele David Oloyelogun, has been impeached, together with his deputy, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, at Thursday’s plenary session of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker have emerged in the Ondo State House of Assembly.  They are Olamide George from Akure North emerged the New Speaker, while Abimbola Fajolu from Ile oluji/Okeigbo constituency emerged the deputy.

 

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh