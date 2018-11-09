Ondo State House Of Assembly Replaces Speaker And Deputy Speaker

The Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. (Hon) Bamidele David Oloyelogun, has been impeached, together with his deputy, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, at Thursday’s plenary session of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker have emerged in the Ondo State House of Assembly. They are Olamide George from Akure North emerged the New Speaker, while Abimbola Fajolu from Ile oluji/Okeigbo constituency emerged the deputy.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 1 visits today)