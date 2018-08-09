Ongoing: Senate President meets Chairmen of 45 political parties
1 min ago
Senate president, Bukola Saraki is currently meeting with Chairmen of 45 political parties in his office at the Senate.
This is contained in a statement on his official Twitter handle.
This came a day after he hosted the World Press Conference in Abuja
More details later
LIVE VIDEO: I am now meeting with the National Chairmen of 45 political parties at my office in the Senate.https://t.co/Y0QrxpKxc9
— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 9, 2018
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply