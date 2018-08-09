Ongoing: Senate President meets Chairmen of 45 political parties

Senate president, Bukola Saraki is currently meeting with Chairmen of 45 political parties in his office at the Senate.

This is contained in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

This came a day after he hosted the World Press Conference in Abuja

More details later

LIVE VIDEO: I am now meeting with the National Chairmen of 45 political parties at my office in the Senate.https://t.co/Y0QrxpKxc9 — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 9, 2018

