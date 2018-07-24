Oshiomhole: I won’t lose sleep over defections

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to Tuesday’s gale of defections in the National Assembly saying he is not perturbed by the defections and would not lose a minute’s sleep.

Oshiomhole who was speaking to state house corresponds shortly after an emergency meeting with President Mihammadu Buhari said the business of governing Nigeria must be driven by men and women of honour.

“I insist that I will not miss a sleep one minute over mechinary activities. I have said and I want to repeat, this business of governance must be driven by men and women of honour.

“If the only motivation is personal interest, what is the need for me, what have I gained, if that is the basis, the earlier for those in this business for personal gain return to where they belong, the better.

“The party that I am privileged to chair is not worried at all, we are not disturbed, I am not going to miss my sleep.

“Go to the campaign, check the electoral results you will find that a lot of those who claimed to have decamped on a good day, the votes they got that made them members of the senate, our President got much more votes in their constituencies. So, we are not fooled at all.

“The thing going on is that we have a lot of so-called big masquerades with very little or no electoral value,” he said.

