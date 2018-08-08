Oshiomhole is a dictator, a threat to democracy – Ihedioha

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha has described the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as a dictator and a threat to democracy.

Ihedioha stated this while responding to the invasion of the National assembly on Tuesday by masked men of Department of State Security Services.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, Ihedioha noted that the dismissal of the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura was as a damage control after their failed impeachment attempt failed.

“I wish to alert Nigerians that the APC National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, and his band of notorious gangsters have become a nuisance and an increasing threat to our democracy, and must not be allowed to truncate our hard-earned democratic government,” he noted

“The legislature is the fulcrum of democratic practice, consequently, the assault on the people’s House, an institution that symbolises our democracy and has, indeed, entrenched its culture, is, to say the least, a failed coup, abuse of power and, indeed, smacks of dictatorship,” he added.

