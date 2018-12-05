Osinbajo Reacts To Ongoing Rumour That President Buhari Is Cloned

Share this post:









Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, Tuesday, declared that there is a gang up against President Buhari by some elites who wished him dead because they want to continue to siphon the Nation’s treasury.

Speaking at an APC forum in Lagos, Osinbajo appealed to Nigerians to stop peddling the rumour that President Buhari has been cloned. The Vice President emphasized that President Buhari is alive and will win re-election in 2019.

”The issue in Nigeria has always been Muhammadu Buhari and the simple reason is not because he is a perfect man. He is not. It is because he is a honest and truthful man. There is a gang up. They have all ganged up against Buhari and they have their collaborators everywhere, in business, politics, religion. They prayed for him to die, he didn’t die. The man came back alive and stronger” he said

Osinbajo’s comment comes few days after President Buhari also reacted to the allegation

