Osinbajo wants Apapa gridlock cleared in 72 hours

4 hours ago

The Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has ordered a 72 hour joint operation to free the congested traffic in the Apapa port area.

The Vice President who paid an unscheduled visit to the area yesterday ordered all the agencies concerned to set up a joint operation to restore normal vehicular movement.

The joint operation according to the Vice President will comprise the Police, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Air Force, FRSC and the NSCDC, LASTMA, LASEMA, Container truck drivers, National Association of Road Transport Owners, NUPENG, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

 

