Osun 2019: PDP candidate reject primary result, vows to reclaim ‘stolen mandate’ from Adeleke

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has rejected the outcome of the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election held on Saturday.

At a press conference in his hometown – Ileogbo on Sunday, Ogunbiyi vowed to reclaim his ‘stolen mandate’ from the Senator representing the Osun West Senatorial District at National Assembly, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who won him with 7 votes.

Ogunbiyi noted that the electoral process which produces Senator Adeleke was compromised making the result clearly unacceptable.

“I assure you all that the mandate which was freely given to me by majority of the delegates will be reclaimed by the special grace of God.” he noted

“The outcome of that primary has been a subject of concern to a great majority of our party members who have been disappointed, disillusioned and confused by the conduct of the exercise and the results as declared by the panel led by His Excellency, Governor Seriake Dickson.

“Some of the major issues which compromised the integrity of the exercise and made the results clearly unacceptable include the non-adherence to the clear provisions of the Electoral Guidelines and unfortunate manipulation of the accreditation, voting, sorting and counting of the votes cast by delegates at the primaries

“Consequent upon these infractions, therefore, the votes attributed to me at the end of the voting exercise were much lower than what I actually scored as valid votes.

I have, therefore, resolved to use the internal mechanism of the party to seek an immediate redress of this clear case of injustice which is contrary to the spirit of transparency and justice being propagated by the new leadership of our party led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

“While this process is on, I wish to use this opportunity to thank leaders and members of our party who stood by me before, during and after the primary.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook