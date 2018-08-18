Our educational system is faulty – Dogara

The speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara says the current educational system as obtained in Nigeria does not guarantee self discovery of the teeming youths in the country.

Dogara while speaking at a the 2018 Teens Career Conference organised by The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abuja said the educational system inherited from the colonial masters is not tailored towards self-discovery.

He said it was unfortunately, there are a lot of educated people out there that are hooked unto careers that are not giving them much in terms of success and happiness.

“We have to change the narrative in this country, where instead of training employees, we are training leaders, because we have come to the time whereby government cannot continue to provide employment for our teeming populace in this country. We need to adapt as it’s done globally, to become entrepreneurs, those that will establish businesses that will employ 50, 100 people, and when we have that, unemployment will be a thing of the past.”

“When we just go to school to become medical doctors in government hospitals or any profession working in government agencies and parastatals, the government would be saturated and at the end of the day we will run into very dangerous economic crises of unemployment in this country, so we are raising people that will generate jobs, not people that will seek for jobs, and if we have to do this successfully, we have to begin from the Church,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)