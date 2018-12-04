Passengers Roast To Death In Auto Crash (Graphic Photos)

Share this post:









A ghastly accident left some passengers burnt to death while travelling from Katsina to Kano state on Sunday, November 2.

According to reports, the vehicle which they were travelling with was said to have had a head on collision with the on coming vehicle, with result the vehicles were set ablaze.

The passengers were burnt beyond recognition before help could arrive.

The corpses of the deceased were retrieved the next morning after concerted efforts by road users to put out the flames yesterday night.

‘Meanwhile, two people died on Monday morning while 14 others sustained injuries when two vehicles collided at Garo along the ever-busy Kano-Gwarzo road’, an official of Federal Road Safety Corps, has said..

Mr Kabiru Ibrahim, spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the accident occurred at about 08:15am.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims,” Ibrahim said.

‘He said two vehicles, a bus with registration number XA 999 TSF and a Honda Accord car from opposite direction collided

