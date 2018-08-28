PDP announces sell of forms — Presidential is N12 million, Governorship is N6 million

Leading Opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made public prices of nomination form for the upcoming general election in 2019.

The party says it has taken into consideration the #NotTooYoung to run bill by reducing the form selling price from N2 million to N1 million for house of representatives aspirants to allow youth inclusion in politics.

In a statement by Austin Akobundu, national organising secretary of the PDP, the party announced that forms for female aspirants were free except for the national and three ad hoc delegates categories

“All female aspirants are exempted from payment for purchase of nomination forms for all offices except national and three ad hoc delegates categories,” the statement read.

“In line with the constitution of our party, the NWC, acting on behalf of NEC, reviewed downwards the cost of nomination forms for house of representatives from N2 million to N1 million.

“This is in keeping with its promise to enhance the inclusion of young persons in the democratic process. #NotTooYoungtoRun.”

“All interested aspirants for presidential, governorship, senate, and house of rpresentatives elections are to purchase their forms from the office of the national financial secretary, at the national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

“All interested aspirants for state houses of assembly elections are to purchase their forms at the national secretariat or their respective state party secretariats.

“All interested aspirants for the respective national /ad hoc delegates are to purchase their forms at the national or state secretariats.”

Below are prices:

Presidential: N12 million

Governorship: N6 million

Senate: N3.5 million

State house of assemblies: N600,000

National delegates: N20,000

Ad hoc delegates: N5,000

The party said the sale of forms will close on September 6.

