PDP calls on world leaders to prevail on APC over credible elections in 2019

The peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on world leaders to counsel President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that the forthcoming election is credible and violence free.

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, in Abuja, the party said the advice had become necessary following the red alert by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) on the elections.

The PDP said that the independent report by USIP, which gave an indication of plots by APC to use intimidation tactics in the electoral process , supports its view that APC was not ready for a credible elections.

Narrating further on the use of violence and bullying tactics by the APC in recent elections which include Ekiti governorship election, by-election in Kogi, Bauchi and Katsina states, it said, confirms the USIP’s observation.

The party noted that the direct caution of USIP to the National Electoral Commission (INEC) over delivering credible election, come 2019, has placed a serious moral burden on the commission’s chairman.

It has expressed deep concern over the desperation of the APC as shown in the USIP report, urging all Nigerians and friends all over the world to unite in having a peaceful election.

