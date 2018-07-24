Nigeria Today

PDP celebrates majority status in NASS, calls it ‘The beginning of the end for a draconian regime’

45 mins ago

The opposition People’s Democratic Party which on Tuesday found itself in the majority in the National Assembly is already celebrating a victory it described as ‘democratic’.

Reacting to the gale of defections that rocked the senate and the House of Representatives this morning, the party’s spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan said the defection is a step that will save the nation from despotism, fascism and totalitarianism.

“This victory is for Democracy. A step that will save our nation from despotism, fascism and totalitarianism.

“The beginning of the end for a draconian regime…#rescue2019.

“No individual, no matter how powerful or highly placed shall be greater than our country, Nigeria.

“Welcome to best moments for Nigerians!”Mr. Ologbondiyan tweeted vi the official PDP twitter handle.

 

 

 

