PDP Chairman sets up response unit for Ekiti election

Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP says he has set up a response centre ahead of todays governorship election in Ekiti state.

The centre according to Secondus was to address issues arising from intimidation and harassment of PDP members resident in the state.

Announcing this via his twitter handle, Prince Secondus said; ““In line with the recent events happening in Ekiti State, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has created a response platform for all Ekiti residents.

“This is to enable the people of Ekiti to report incidents that are not in line with Election procedures.

“If you are faced with intimidation or harassment from security agencies OR you need help call any of these numbers: 08100394459, 08065761248, 08101181943, 08069824575 and 08067605348,”

