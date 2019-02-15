Nigeria Today

PDP February 16 Presidential Election Campaign Ends Midnight 14 February

3 hours ago
The PDP closes all forms of campaigns for the February 16, 2019, Presidential election at midnight today in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

By this statement, the PDP henceforth no longer authorizes any campaign material under any form whatsoever for our party or our candidate for the February 16 Presidential election.

