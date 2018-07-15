PDP pledges support for Lamido’s presidential bid

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of former Jigawa state Governor Sule Lamido for president in the 2019 general elections.

The Katsina state chapter of the party yesterday disclosed this to newsmen at a ceremony organized for Lamido in Katsina.

According the state chairman of the party Alhaji Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, Lamido represents the kind of leader the country needs at this critical time due to his believe in a united Nigeria.

He said Sule Lamido over the years has remained a committed and enduring progressive who had fought for a strong and united Nigeria.

Lamido according to the PDP chairman has identified with other progressive minds like Abubakar Rimi, Solomon Lar, Bola Ige, Alex Ekwueme, Iyorchia Ayu and several others in the struggle to liberate Nigeria from ethnic cleavages.

“He has equally identified with the common man and ensured their improved standard of living as demonstrated while he was the governor of Jigawa state, we have no choice than to throw our weight behind and assure him of our goodwill and support, hoping that when he comes to power he will remember the state,” Majigiri said.

