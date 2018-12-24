PDP Rejects APC Government Plans To Impose New Taxes On Overtaxed Nigerians

Share this post:









The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization has rejected plans by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to impose new taxes on Nigerians.

According to them, Nigerians are already overburdened, impoverished and pauperized by Buhari’s incompetent, insensitive, uncaring, vindictive and corrupt administration.

‘It is disheartening that instead of President Buhari to seek ways to recover the over N14 trillion looted under his cover by APC leaders and the cabal in his Presidency, Mr. President is seeking to inflict more pain on distraught Nigerians, by imposing new taxes on them in the coming year’.

The PPCO holds that Nigerians have suffered too much and have made immeasurable sacrifices under this overtly corrupt and oppressive administration, that is running archaic, harsh and anti-people economic policies.

Why would President Buhari want to impose more taxes on Nigerians when he has refused to recover trillions of Naira in unremitted oil revenue held down by his cronies and APC leaders, under his watch, in the last three and half years?

We hold that Nigerians are already overtaxed by the Buhari administration, which has foisted sundry hidden taxes on our day-by-day goods and services in the most critical sectors of our lives, resulting in high costs that have made life miserable for our citizens.

By thinking of imposing new taxes, President Buhari has shown that he is less concerned about the plight of our citizens, who have suffered so much hardship under his insensitive regime that they now resort to suicide and slavery mission outside the shores of our country as options.

Moreover, our nation abound with huge natural and human resources which President Buhari’s administration, in its incompetence, lacks the capacity to harness, leading to this resort to Further fleecing of Nigerians.

The PPCO in rejecting the planned new taxes, charges President Buhari, who has confessed to his inability to run our economy, to get ready to quit the stage, as Nigerians are now rallying behind the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who understands the art of wealth creation and management of resources, that puts no undue burden on our hardworking compatriots.

Enough is Enough!

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)