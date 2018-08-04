PDP reveals who will determine its 2019 Presidential candidate

The People’s Democratic Party PDP says it is at a crossroads as to who amongst the presidential aspirants in the party it is to pick to bear the party’s flag in the general elections in 2019.

Spokesman of the party Kola Ologbondiyan in a chat with newsmen yesterday in Abuja however said the party having learnt from its previous mistakes have decided to allow Nigerians make their choice of the PDP flag bearer.

“As a party, we have so many candidates already, but Nigerians will determine their next president.

“Nigerians are desirous of change; there is no argument about that. And it is more than obvious that the APC is bent on presenting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. The party does not have any other alternative. So, Nigerians desiring change can’t get it in the APC. They are looking at the PDP. We don’t want to disappoint them again,” he said.

Already about nine persons have indicated interest to fly the party’s flag. They are; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Gombe state Governor Hassan Dankwambo, former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau; former governors of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and Ibrahim Turaki; and a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa.

Others are Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“Nigerians will signpost who they believe should lead them. We want to produce a credible candidate. Nigerians will sing the song of the one they want to lead them; the party doesn’t have any candidate yet,” the party spokesperson said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)