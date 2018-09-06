PDP reveals why INEC must penalise Buhari within the next 24

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sanction President Muhammadu Buhari for violating provisions of the electoral act.

The PDP said this on Thursday while reacting to the presidential nomination form bought for Buhari by a group known as the National Coordinator of Nigeria Consolidation Ambassador Network (NCAN).

On Wednesday, the group presented a cheque of N45 million to Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the purchase of the nomination form of Buhari.

Sanusi Musa, coordinator of the group, said the decision to buy the form was informed by the need to consolidate on the foundation for a better Nigeria.

The gesture is said to contradict section 91 (9) of the electoral act which states: “No individual or other entity shall donate more than one million naira to any candidate.”

In a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said Buhari’s failure to turn down the group’s request indicts him.

The party added that Nigerians are aware of the president’s “gimmick” in purchasing the form, despite the “affluence” his family lives in.

“Nigerians are aware that the very expensive personal effects, including posh jewelries daily paraded by his close relatives betrayed the gimmick of using an unregistered group, pieced together to execute another failed pro-poor stunt to sway Nigerians,” the statement read.

“Already, our people are daily confronted by the flaunting of affluence and material wealth by the President and those around him, while betraying and abandoning millions of poor Nigerians who, unfortunately, put their trust in him in 2015.

“Since President Buhari has not publicly disowned the purchase of the form by the group, the PDP charges INEC to, within the next 24 hours, hold him culpable and make him to face the appropriate sanctions for the violation of electoral laws.”

