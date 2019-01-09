PDP Set To Visit America To Promote Its Programmes Without Its Presidential Aspirant, Atiku Abubakar

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, will be in Washington DC, next week, to advertise its programme and share insights on the future of US- Nigeria relations, however, without its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Taking the centre-stage instead is Atiku’s running mate, Peter Gregory Obi, according to an online report.

Mr. Obi will be a guest at the Center For Strategic & International Studies, CSIS to discuss the PDP’s economic and security objectives, as well as his views on the future of U.S.-Nigeria relations.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Established in Washington, D.C., over 50 years ago, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) is a bipartisan, nonprofit policy research organisation dedicated to providing strategic insights and policy solutions to help decisionmakers chart a course toward a better world.

Atiku’s avoidance of the event further confirmed suspicion that he has a case to answer in the United States. Recently, the spokesman of the Buhari campaign, senior lawyer Festus Keyamo said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has a sealed indictment waiting for him in the US. “The day he visits the US, not as a candidate in an election, he will face charges.”

