PDP Urges NASS To Prevail Over Buhari’s Veto Power On The Amended Electoral Bill

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly to save the country’s democracy by initiating moves that will overrule President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the amendment of the Electoral Act.

The PDP said “this legislative action has become imperative, as the President’s decision is a calculated attempt to hold the nation to ransom, inject crisis into the electoral process and ultimately scuttle the conduct of next year’s general elections, seeing that there is no way he can win in a free and fair contest.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that Buhari’s repeated refusal to sign amendments passed to check rigging in the election raises issues of his sincerity of purpose and has the capacity to trigger political unrest and violence, which can, in turn, truncate the country’s democracy.

It urged Nigerians “to note that this is the fourth time Buhari is withholding assent on the amendment without any cogent reasons.

