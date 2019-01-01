Petrol Tanker Smashes Into 5 Cars On New Year’s Eve In Lagos

Share this post:









A truck carrying diesel just ran into vehicles along the Gbagada – Iyana Oworo bridge crushing five cars.

According to an eyewitness, no one died but several people were injured.

LASTMA officials who are now on ground confirmed the accident saying, ‘there’s a multiple accident involving a loaded tanker and 5 vehicles at the descend of Gbagada bridge and recovery work is on-going at the moment’.

