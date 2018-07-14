Photo news: Fayose voted after hours of uncertainty

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has finally cast his vote at polling unit 001, ward 1, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun-Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State ending moments of doubts and uncertainty which characterised his absence during the early hours of the day

According to reports, his absence at his polling unit was a cause of concern to most voters who maintained that in previous election he was always the first to arrive at the polling unit to cast his vote and also mobilise voters to do same.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, Fayose accused the security agencies of hijacking the election, noting that the People Democratic Party(PDP) will win against all odds.

The governor arrived at the polling unit at 1:15 pm.

