Plateau State Governor Visits Ahmed Musa For Losing His Mother

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, paid a condolence visit to the home of Plateau son and celebrated Super Eagles Star Ahmed Musa over the loss of his dear mother Serah Moses.

As one who himself is no stranger to the pain of losing a mother, the governor described the loss of a mother as one of life’s greatest tragedies & encouraged Musa to be strong and prayerful as he goes through this trying phase of his life.

It was reported that Mrs. Moses died on 24th January 2019 at a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

