Police, Bello plotting to kill me – Dino Melaye

Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has accused the Nigeria Police Force as well as Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello of plotting to frame him for “illegal possession of firearms.”

Dino via a series of tweets on Monday wrote: “Nigerian police working with Kogi State Govt is trying to frame me up again with culpable Homicide and illegal possession of firearm. This is going to be the 6th arraignment of police against me.

“They want to forcefully take me to Lokoja and kill me afterwards. cc: UN,EU,USA,AU.

“I was the one attacked by the police, they try to kill me, Ait reporter and other journalists were there.

“It was reported by Ait and other national print medium. To turn around and accuse harmless me of lies is ridiculous. But this time they will be shocked bc I know too much.”

