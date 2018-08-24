Police invites Femi Fani-Kayode over criminal defamation
6 hours ago
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has invited former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode over what it called criminal defamation .
The invitation was contained in a letter addressed to Hon. Femi Fani kayode and dated 20th August, 2018.
Fani-Kayode in the invitation was requested to be interviewed on teh 28th of August.
See It letter below:
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
(Visited 74 times, 74 visits today)
Leave a Reply