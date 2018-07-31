Politicians funding Zamfara killings – NAF

“Unpatriotic Nigerians” bent on achieving certain selfish interests are those behind the recent killings in Zamfara state, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar has disclosed.

Air Marshal Abubakar made the revelation in Bauchi over the weekend while commissioning Small Arms Shooting Range and personnel quarters at the Air Force Base.

According to him, some of the bandit groups are being funded, supported and encouraged by certain unpatriotic Nigerians for self-centred political interests.

On the Air force’s preparedness to combat the rising insurgency in the state, Abubakar said the NAF had deployed about 1,000 special forces and supported other security agencies against threats.

