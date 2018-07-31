Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Politicians funding Zamfara killings – NAF

Politicians funding Zamfara killings – NAF

2 hours ago

“Unpatriotic Nigerians” bent on achieving certain selfish interests are those behind the recent killings in Zamfara state, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar has disclosed.

Air Marshal Abubakar made the revelation in Bauchi over the weekend while commissioning Small Arms Shooting Range and personnel quarters at the Air Force Base.

According to him, some of the bandit groups are being funded, supported and encouraged by certain unpatriotic Nigerians for self-centred political interests.

On the Air force’s preparedness to combat the rising insurgency in the state, Abubakar said the NAF had deployed about 1,000 special forces and supported other security agencies against threats.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.