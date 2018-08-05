Politicians giving security situation ethnic colouration – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says desperate politicians in Nigeria are turning the truth on its head b giving security matters across the country an ethnic colouration.

Oshiomhole while speaking on Saturday in Abakaliki the Ebonyi state capital said as much as President Muhammadu Buhari was working tirelessly to curtail the various security challenges in the state, selfish politicians were turning the truth upside down to discredit the efforts of the current administration.

“Nigerians should not allow themselves to be deceived by the antics of selfish politicians in the country who are trying to give the security challenges in the country an ethnic colouration in order to score cheap political points.

“Let me urge you to be more careful because this season, people are spreading untruth. People are being hired to turn the gospel upside down. They want us to believe that every problem should be explained in ethnic and religious terms.

“We have a problem and we must confront those problems. Criminals must be dealt with individually as criminals and government at all levels must work hard to protect every Nigerian regardless of tribe or religion,” he said.

