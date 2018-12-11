Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Presidency Denies The Alleged EFCC Raid Of Atiku’s Son’s Home

Presidency Denies The Alleged EFCC Raid Of Atiku’s Son’s Home

3 hours ago
Share this post:

The presidency has also reacted to reports of the alleged raid of the home of one of the sons of former Vice President now PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. In a series of tweets, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, accused PDP of being behind the fake news. See his tweets below… Read the tweet below:

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh