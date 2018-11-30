President Buhari Offers Condolences To Rivers State For The Loss Of Lives caused by The Collapse Of A 7-Storey Building

Share this post:









President Buhari has sent a condolence message to the people and government of Rivers State, including the families of the deceased, over the loss of lives after a 7-storey building collapsed.

The President in his statement says he shares in the grief with families who lost loved ones, and prays for the recuperation of those that sustained injuries.

President Buhari commends the State Government for the urgent steps taken to unravel the cause of the accident, provide healthcare for victims and ensure safety in the future.

The President prays that the almighty God will comfort all those who lost loved ones, and grant grace of quick recovery to the injured.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)