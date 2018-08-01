Nigeria Today

President Buhari set to travel to London for 10-days holiday

4 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to proceed on a  10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.

The Spokesman of the president, Femi Adesina made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.

“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.” The statement read.

It would be recalled that Buhari spent a total of 152 days in London last year in the course of medical treatment

