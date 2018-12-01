President Buhari Swears In New Commissioners Of Federal Civil Service Commission

Share this post:









President Buhari on the 30th November 2018 presided over the Swearing in Ceremony of the Chairman and Commissioners of Federal Civil Service Commission at State House.

In these photos, the President is captured with Chairman of Commission Dr Yakubu Bello Ingawa who was sworn in as Chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission, Chief Ejoh Michael Chukwuemeka who was sworn in as Commissioner of Federal Civil Service Commission and others.

