President Trump Portrays Former Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson As ‘Dumb’ And ‘Lazy’
3 hours ago
Using one tweet, President Trump praised his current secretary of state, Mike Pompeo and painted his predecessor, Rex Tillerson, in a bad light, calling him dumb and lazy.
In the president’s words, ‘Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State’.
Rex Tillerson was fired by President Trump back in March this year
