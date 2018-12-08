President Trump Portrays Former Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson As ‘Dumb’ And ‘Lazy’

Share this post:









Using one tweet, President Trump praised his current secretary of state, Mike Pompeo and painted his predecessor, Rex Tillerson, in a bad light, calling him dumb and lazy.

In the president’s words, ‘Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State’.

Rex Tillerson was fired by President Trump back in March this year

