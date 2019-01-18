Prince Philip, 97 Was Involved In A Car Crash In Sandringham, England

Share this post:









Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip has been involved in a car crash near the Sandringham Estate.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was driving the car and tried to pull out of a driveway and onto the main road, when the accident happened. An eye witness claims that in the process his Land Rover overturned onto its side.

Thankfully, the Duke was not injured in the collision.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the Sandringham Estate shortly before 3pm on Thursday afternoon “following reports of a collision involving two cars”

Norfolk Police and ambulance crews arrived the scene, on the A149 today, January 17, where they found two people in one of the vehicles suffering minor injuries.

The corporation said:

The eyewitnesses said they helped the duke out of the vehicle. He was conscious but ‘very, very shocked’ and shaken.

A doctor has examined Prince Philip at Sandringham

