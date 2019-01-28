Prince Philip Apologises For His Part In The Accident At The Babingley Cross-Road

Share this post:









Prince Philip has finally responded weeks after he crashed into a Kia carrying two women and a child.

The accident occurred on January 17 near Sandringham. Prince Philip and the 10-month-old baby in the Kia were not badly injured but the women – Ellie Townsend, 28, and Emma Fairweather, 46 – were hurt.

Emma Fairweather was in severe pain following the accident and she lamented that the Duke of Edinburgh had not reached out to her to apologise. She called for his license to be seized.

Prince Philip has now apologized for his part in the accident.

In a signed letter delivered to the mum, Prince Philip wrote:

I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads.

I have been across that crossing any number of times and I know very well the amount of traffic that uses that main road.

It was a bright sunny day and at about three in the afternoon, the sun was low over the Wash.

In other words, the sun was shining low over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences.

I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured.

As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local Police Officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury.

I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience.

Emma has since responded to the letter and said she was shocked to see the Sandringham House headed paper. She said she was chuffed that he said he was sorry and that she thought it was really nice that he signed off as just ‘Philip’ and not his official title.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)