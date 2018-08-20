Nigeria Today

Reno Omokri mocks Buhari, APC over blame game

4 hours ago
Reno Omokri

An aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has taken a swipe at the ruling All progressives Congress APC for the numerous blames it has put on the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP and recently Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The very vocal Omokri made the assertion on his twitter handle @renoomokri on Monday.

@MBuhari and the APC blamed Jonathan and the @OfficialPDPNig for their failure for three years. After three years they are shifting blame to @BukolaSaraki. Who will they blame next? Maybe they‘ll blame Nigerians for voting for them when they weren’t ready to govern,” he tweeted.

 

