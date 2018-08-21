Report of security situation in North East worrisome – FG

The Federal Government yesterday admitted that it was worried about the recent security reports coming from the North East and promised to do everything to contain it.

Defence Minister Mansur Dan Ali while speaking to journalists shortly after a closed door security meeting with President Muhammadu President said worrisome reports were emanating from the North East and the Federal Government was taking decisive actions towards it.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin said the meeting with the president reviewed the military’s new activities in Benue, Zamfara, Taraba under the code-name of ‘Operations Whirl Stroke’ and ‘Saradaji’.

“We gave the extent of successes in these operations and we are to continue in this line of action.

“All the operations were reviewed and relevant issues dealt with. And he (President Buhari) directed that we should continue to step up our game to ensure that the nation is safe for people to go about their daily activities,” he said.

