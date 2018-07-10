Restructuring, A panace for a more equitable and united Nigeria – Udom Emmanuel

By Monday Okon

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel, has seen proper restructuring of Nigeria’s system of governance as the right solution to the prevailing lack of equity, disunity and poor development bedeviling the country over the years

Governor Udom made this observation today in Uyo as he declared open the 2018 Bar Week Celebration organized by the Uyo Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, stressing that the need for drastic redefinition of the entire system and its sustaining imperatives has at present become a fundamental issue.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, the Governor recalled that it was the lack of consensus on restructuring that had led to the nation’s unfortunate civil war and the ethno-religious crises it is currently experiencing which have hindered its development and sense of unity.

He remarked, “In mature democracies where there are clear absence of cleavages or where there is homogeneity of language, culture and traditions, there has always been the need to restructure the organs and mechanics of governance, strengthen the institutions and unleash the human potential for development and the pursuit of happiness.”

The Governor, analyzing the theme of the Bar Week: “The Ideology of Restructuring in Nigeria: Legal, Political and Socio-Economic Imperatives”, reiterated that Nigerians have come to acknowledge the fact that restructuring is a major element of governance across the democratic space.

While admitting that Nigeria no doubt has huge potentials across sectors, Governor Udom however regretted that there is a clear lack of a galvanized and patriotic mass to translate the resources into a compelling national narrative.

He noted that no nation filled with heterogeneous tendencies like Nigeria has succeeded in fulfilling the dreams of its founding fathers without its foundational contentious issues being addressed in a sincere and open manner.

Governor Udom commended the Uyo Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association for attracting the great assemblage of legal luminaries and believes that the conference would present the galvanizing impulse for the translation of the much needed act that will free Nigeria from ancient animosities and lack of patriotic verve, and set the nation on a path of economic revival and national growth that its founding fathers had dreamed and hoped for.

In his remarks, the State Chief Judge, Justice Godwin Abraham, represented by Barr. Charles Ikpe, thanked the Uyo Branch of the NBA for a laudable job well done, noting that every efficient system politically, economically, or otherwise is always a product of restructuring.

Justice Abraham maintained that Nigeria needs to be comprehensively restructured if efficiency, sustainable development and growth of the system must be optimally attained.

In his goodwill message, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, commended the lawyers for their sense of purpose and progress, and assured them of Government’s commitment to continue to relate very positively with the Bar in the State.

In her welcome address, the Chairman, NBA, Uyo Branch, Barr. (Mrs.) Eno- obong Akpan, thanked the State Government for its long standing support for the NBA in the State, noting that as partners in rule of law and democratic governance, the group is desirous of an interface with Governor Udom Emmanuel for mutual exchange of ideas for effective collaboration towards a better Akwa Ibom State.

The high point of the occasion was the unveiling and presentation of the 2018 Law Journal of Nigerian Bar Association, Uyo Branch, by Governor Udom Emmanuel, witnessed by His Excellency, Chief Assam Assam ( SAN) and a host of other dignitaries.

