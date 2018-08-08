Rising cost of haulage of cargo ma increase commodities prices – Importers

Cargo importers say they fear that commodity prices might go north due to the hike in cost of haulage of cargo at the Apapa port in Lagos by over 500 per cent.

President of the Association of Progressive Traders (APT), Jude Okeke, of Trade Fair Complex, Lagos disclosed that truck drivers have hiked their charges per container from the sea ports in Apapa to warehouses in Lagos from N120,000 to N700,000.

According to him, the increase will be shifted to the consumers.

“Before the traffic congestion that has become synonymous with the ports’ access roads, it was easy to bring cargoes to the markets with little transport fare but right now the story is different. The increase will be shifted to the consumers.

“Today, the thought of having one’s container berthing at the Apapa Wharf sends shivers to one’s spine because of the trouble associated with such venture,” Okeke said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)