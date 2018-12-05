Nigeria Today

Rochas Okorocha Donates 100 Brand New SUVs Cars To Police In Imo (Photos)

Rochas Okorocha Donates 100 Brand New SUVs Cars To Police In Imo (Photos)

2 hours ago
The governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is set to present about 100 brand new utility vehicles to the Nigerian Police Force NPF.

Keeping to his promise of ensuring proper equipping of the security agency for maximum provision of safe environment in all the nooks and crannies of the State ahead of festive season.

The Governor made the pronouncement when he received the State Commissioner of Police at the state government house on  Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile,the official presentation and ceremony has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 5,2018 @Police Headquarters, Owerri to be followed by Show Of Force parade around the city.

