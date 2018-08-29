Saraki, Atiku condemn FG’s refusal for use of Eagle Square by Kwankwaso

A former Kano state Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s rejected bid to use the popular Eagle Square in Abuja for his 2019 presidential declaration has been described as sad and unhealthy for democracy.

It would be recalled that the former Kano Governor had his bid rejected by the facility manager of the venue Usman Mukhtar Raji.

His campaign organization though claimed the senator had already being given approval to use the venue by the same manager of Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd,it was later turned down by the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA).

The declaration was due to hold at the Eagle Square on Wednesday, the 29th August, 2018.

In separate reactions to the issue, Senate President Bukola Saraki said “The refusal to allow Senator Kwankwaso’s campaign to utilize Eagle Square for his declaration, despite an earlier approval, sends a wrong message about our democracy, particularly the tolerance level in our politics. Eagle Square belongs to all Nigerians,” through a twitter message.

Also in his reaction, former Vice President and another Presidential aspirant Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said “The last minute cancellation of an approval granted @RMKwankwaso is unfortunate. On October 15, 2014, under the @officialPDPNig led administration, then presidential aspirant; @MBuhari, declared for President at Eagle Square with no hindrance whatsoever. This was a work day,” also via a tweet.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)