Saraki: Devote Day of Arafat to seek Allah’s intervention in Nigeria

Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on Muslim faithful to devote the Day of Arafat to seek for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

While urging for peace and stability, he called on Nigerians to unite in order to achieve their set goals.

Saraki in a tweet today said “Let us devote today, the Day of Arafat, to seek Allah’s intervention in our nation. Let us pray for peace, stability and unity, so that all Nigerians can realize their genuine hopes and aspirations. Amin”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)